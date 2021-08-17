Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 17

Buying in the last hour pushed the benchmark indices to the record high led by the IT stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 209.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 55,792.27, and the Nifty was up 51.60 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,614.60.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 297.95 | The share fell over 11 percent after the Madras High Court issued a notice on remediation of contaminated sites at its Tuticorin unit after a PIL demanded that Vedanta remove all contaminated material from Sterlite copper plant, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 316.80 | The stock shed over 4 percent after a Board meeting scheduled for August 17 to consider interim dividend for the financial year 2021-2022 was deferred. Accordingly the record date of August 26, 2021 stands called off, the company said in a BSE filing.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,666.60 | The share price jumped 5 percent as the company's board is to consider stock split on September 3. "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2021, to consider and approve the sub-division/split of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company," a release said.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,548 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after hitting a fresh record high. The rise in share price pushed the market capitalisation of the IT firm beyond the Rs 13 lakh crore mark at Rs 13,14,051.01 crore.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 974.90 | The stock ended in the green on August 17. The firm received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brivaracetam Tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Briviact Tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, of UCB Inc.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 72.05 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after the airline company seeks shareholder nod for transfer of cargo business to SpiceXpress.

Sadbhav Infra | CMP: Rs 21.25 | The stock was down 5 percent on August 17. Adani Road Transport Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed a definitive agreement with Sadbhav Infrastructure Project (SIPL) for the acquisition of Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Limited (MBCPNL).

Fortis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 263.40 | The stock price added over 2 percent after research house Goldman Sachs maintained a "buy" call on the stock with a target at Rs 295 a share. It has raised FY23-24 EPS estimates by up to 13 percent while retaining a constructive view.