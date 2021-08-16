Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on August 16

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note supported by metal and oil & gas names. At close, the Sensex was up 145.29 points, or 0.26%, at 55,582.58, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points, or 0.21%, at 16,563.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,515.30 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had posted net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period. Total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 68.60 | The stock tumbled over 4 percent after the company's net losses widened in the quarter ended June 2021. The airline on August 13 posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 731.12 crore for Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,125 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 521 crore in Q1FY21. The company reported an EBIDTA loss of Rs 104 crore.

Apollo Hospitals | CMP: Rs 4,353 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the company reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 489 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The healthcare major had reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 115.30 | The scrip ended in the red on August 16. The company's profit fell to Rs 4,334.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 6,734 crore in Q4FY21, revenue increased to Rs 23,021.6 crore from Rs 21,189 crore QoQ.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 567.15 | The share price ended in the green on August 16. The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 306.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 254 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,344.8 crore YoY.

Future Retail | CMP: Rs 47.60 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company reported widened consolidated loss at Rs 1,147.13 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 561.95 crore in Q1FY21, consolidated revenue increased to Rs 1,415.7 crore from Rs 1,358.1 crore YoY.

SREI Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 8.60 | The stock fell over 4 percent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 971.05 crore in Q1FY22 against a profit of Rs 23.01 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 809.5 crore from Rs 1,214.9 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 513.25 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on August 16. The company has reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 389.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 282.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 810.1 crore from Rs 606.1 crore YoY.

Olectra Greentech | CMP: Rs 320 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company received a letter of award from one of the state Transport authorities for 50 electric buses under FAME-I1 scheme of Government of India at approximately Rs 70 crore.