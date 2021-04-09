Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 9

The benchmark indices ended lower in a muted session on April 9 with selling seen in metal, infra and auto sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 154.89 points, or 0.31 percent, at 49,591.32, and the Nifty was down 38.90 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,834.90. Among sectors, the pharma index gained more than 3 percent and PSU Bank added 2 percent, while metal, infra and auto sectors ended in the red.

SREI Infra | CMP: Rs 7 | The stock was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the company received the expression of interest (EoI) for up to $250 million capital infusion. Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) announced on April 8 that it had received EoI for up to $250 million capital infusion from US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners.

Zensar Tech | CMP: Rs 278.50 | The share ended in the green after the company announced that it had entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. This partnership combines Claimatic with Zensar’s strategic consulting, enterprise delivery, and implementation services. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,405.25 | The share ended in the red on April 9. The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s power transmission & distribution business has secured a turnkey EPC contract from the consortium of ACWA Power and the Water and Electricity Holding Company (a subsidiary of the Public Investments Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF)), for Sudair Solar PV Project of 1.5 GW capacity.

South Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 8.70 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the bank declared its fourth quarter business update. Total deposits slipped 1 percent QoQ and 0.4 percent YoY. CASA was up 5.4 percent QoQ and 18 percent YoY. CASA ratio was at 29.73 percent against 27.93 percent QoQ and against 25 percent YoY.

Alkem Labs | CMP: Rs 2,846 | The stock gained over 5 percent after the Board of Directors of the company approved the commencement of commercial production/ operations at the Chakan manufacturing facility of Enzene Biosciences Limited (a subsidiary of the company) from April 9, 2021.

Khadim India | CMP: Rs 150.05 | The scrip added a percent after ICRA revised the long-term credit rating on the company's overall borrowings of Rs 204 crore to BBB- /stable from BBB /negative. The short-term rating of the company's borrowings has been revised to A3 from A3+ by ICRA, said the company in its BSE filing.

IRB Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 110.05 | The stock price ended in the green after CARE revised credit rating of the company's non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crore to 'A' from 'A+', while maintaining a stable outlook, IRB Infrastructure said in its BSE filing.

CEAT | CMP: Rs 1,555 | The share ended in the green on April 9. The company in a BSE filing said it had entered into a third addendum agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited for making a future investment of up to Rs 2.4 crore in Tyresnmore to acquire an additional 3.47 percent of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore. Upon completion of the investment, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore would be 44.17 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 192.30 | The stock price ended in the green on April 9. Market Access III-Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 30.8 lakh equity shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 192.7 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.