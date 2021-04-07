Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 7

India's benchmark indices ended nearly a percent higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key rates unchanged and reaffirmed the accommodative policy stance. At close, the Sensex was up 460.37 points, or 0.94 percent, at 49,661.76, and the Nifty ended 135.50 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 14,819. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with PSU Bank, IT, metal, auto rising 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.8-1.3 percent.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 876.35 | The stock price ended in the green after the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 million tonnes. The steel major achieved its highest-ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 million tonnes with a 3 percent QoQ growth in Q4FY21. Full-year FY21 production was lower by 7 percent YoY primarily due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 1HFY21, said the company in its BSE filing. Moody’s Investors Service said it changed its outlook for Tata Steel Ltd to stable from negative. Its profitability has steadily improved to its 10-year high of Rs 18,948 EBITDA/tonne during the third quarter of FY21, from Rs 4,969 in the first quarter, PTI reported.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,001.55 | The scrip ended in the green on April 7 after the company's subsidiary Reliance Jio signed an agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquiring the right to use spectrum in some parts of the country. Reliance Jio Infocomm has entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for the acquisition of the right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading, RIL said in a BSE filing. The share price of Bharti Airtel also ended in the green at Rs 541 per share. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

Dixon Tech | CMP: Rs 3,649 The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company along with Bharti Enterprises inked a pact to form a joint venture company to apply for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products, according to a regulatory filing.

INOX Leisure | CMP: Rs 276.05 | The share closed in the positive territory after the company in its BSE filing said the board of directors approved to raise funds of up to Rs 300 crore either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,517.50 | The stock ended in the red on April 7 even after the company said it witnessed strong business momentum in the March quarter of fiscal 2021. The company recorded strong revenue growth of 60 percent for the overall Q4 due to the low base of March 2020, with revenue growth of over 36% in the comparable January and February months. The reported revenue growth was further aided by a large B2B gold coin order that contributed about 8 percent of the growth.

Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,680 | The scrip added over a percent on April 7 after the company announced the launch of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution, 100mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution, 100 mg, USP, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said in an exchange filing.

Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 338.15 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company said that operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh had resumed. “Normal production at the company’s Bilaspur unit... has resumed from April 3, 2021,” Goa Carbon said in a regulatory filing.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 460.85 | The share price closed at Rs 460.85 apiece on April 7. CARE Ratings Limited has assigned the company’s proposed non-convertible debenture issue aggregating to Rs 200 crore a rating of CARE BBB- with a stable outlook. CARE Ratings has assigned the said rating on account of improvement in the company’s liquidity position, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment | CMP: Rs 576.95 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the company announced that it is one of the companies participating in a consortium of Vishwakarma Payments that has applied for a new umbrella entity license for retail payments with RBI.