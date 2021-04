Benchmark indices lost 1.5 percent on the back of concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in India with Nifty closing below 14,650 and Sensex below 50,000 level. At close, the Sensex was down 870.51 points or 1.74% at 49,159.32, and the Nifty was down 229.60 points or 1.54% at 14,637.80. On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 4 percent, Nifty Bank index shed over 3 percent and auto index declined more than 2 percent. However, IT index gained 2 percent.

SAIL | CMP: Rs 89.95 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the company clocked its best-ever quarterly sales at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during the March quarter of the last fiscal year, up 14 percent over the year-ago period. The domestic steel giant's crude steel production increased by 6 percent during the quarter to 4.55 MT.

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,141 | The share gained 3 percent after the company along with its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Gare Palma II Collieries Private Limited signed a coal mining agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. Also, Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has received a letter of award for the development of six-lane Badakumari - Karki Section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Odisha on HAM.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,700 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company declared an interim dividend at 6,200 percent per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The FMCG major has declared an interim dividend at 6,200 percent i.e., Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend has been fixed as April 10.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 744 | The stock ended in the green after the company signed an agreement with Vishwa Samudra Holdings, to acquire the remaining 25 percent stake in Adani Krishnapatnam Port. The company currently holds a 75% stake in Krishnapatnam Port. Post-acquisition of 25% stake, Krishnapatnam Port will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

YES Bank | CMP: Rs 15.55 | The stock ended in the red on April 5. The bank said its loans and advances grew by a marginal 0.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,72,850 crore at the end of March 2021. Under this, the gross retail disbursements during the March quarter was at Rs 7,828 crore, up by 154.3 percent from the year-ago quarter's Rs 3,078 crore. Deposits of the private sector lender as of March 31 were up by 54.7 percent at Rs 1.62 lakh crore as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore by end of March 2020, it said.

Ashiana Housing | CMP: Rs 139 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the firm said an area of 8.31 lakh square feet has been booked in Q4 FY21 against 4.14 lakh square feet in Q4 FY20, while the value of area sold was worth Rs 299.71 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 145.96 crore in the corresponding period. "1,131 number of units were booked in FY21 vis-a-vis 1,505 units booked in FY20," said the company in its BSE filing.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 67.40 | The share price ended in the red, down over 3 percent on April 5. The Board of Directors of the Bank will be considering preferential allotment of equity shares of Rs 3,000 crore to the Government of India after obtention of shareholder's approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and other related regulatory approvals.

Parag Milk Foods | CMP: Rs 114.70 | The scrip gained 3 percent after the company in a press release said that it is planning to raise Rs 316 crore by preferential allotment of equity shares, FCCBs and other instruments. IFC and Sixth Sense Venture Advisors LLP will invest Rs 155 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively. Promoter and family further will invest Rs 111 crore, maintaining the promoter stake at 46 percent.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,450.20 | The share price ended lower by 2 percent on April 5. The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over Rs 9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020, and a growth of around 4.6% over Rs 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,350 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.3% over Rs 11,475 billion as of March 31, 2020, and a growth of around 5.0% over Rs 12,711 billion as of December 31, 2020.