Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 29

The Sensex ended 32.10 points, or 0.06, higher at 49,765.94, while Nifty was up 30.40 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,894.90.

Rakesh Patil
April 29, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended with marginal gains and extended their winning streak to the fourth consecutive session on April 29, the monthly expiry.
Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,834.25 | The share price ended 1 percent lower after the company reported a 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone profit to Rs 1,332.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operations jumped 26.1 percent to Rs 8,596.1 crore compared to the year-ago with volumes rising 17.9 percent YoY.
Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 1,115 | The share fell 3 percent after the company reported a 12.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 270.6 crore from Rs 309.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue was down 3.5 percent at Rs 4,073.3 crore versus Rs 4,222.8 crore.
(Image: Shutterstock)
Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 704.10 | The share price gained 1.5 percent on April 29 after the company confirmed export orders of more than 170,000 wheels for the US and EU caravan trailer market, US mobile home and US trailer-truck market.
Source: Reuters
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,023.20 |  The share price rose 1 percent on reports that the talks between Saudi Aramco and RIL have been revived for the sale of a 20 percent stake in the Indian company's oil refining and petrochemical arm. (Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
terminals, pumping stations and pipelines damaged by fighting and sabotage. Engineers and other workers who left the field, which is about 1000 km (620 miles) southeast of the capital Tripoli, are returning in what the country's new rulers hope will be the resumption of full oil production as soon as possible. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny (LIBYA - Tags: CONFLICT BUSINESS ENERGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTR2SD29
KSB | CMP: Rs 897.95 | The share price rose over 2 percent after the company reported a higher profit at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.9 crore in Q4FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 381.6 crore from Rs 257 crore YoY.
KPIT Technologies | CMP: Rs 195.70 | The share price rose 1 percent after the company reported profit at Rs 47.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 42.97 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore, QoQ.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company | CMP: Rs 67.20 | The share price fell nearly 3 percent after the company reported a loss at Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against a profit of Rs 48.57 crore in Q4FY20, however, its revenue rose to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore, YoY.
Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 458.10 | The company's share price declined 3.5 percent on April 29 as the company reported a net profit of Rs 296.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 110.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue was up 68.3 percent at Rs 1,411.9 crore versus Rs 839.2 crore, YoY.
Rain Industries | CMP: Rs 184.90 | Rain Industries' share price ended with a 3 percent gain on reporting sharply higher profit at Rs 231.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 113.9 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue grew 6.2 percent to Rs 3,077.7 crore from Rs 2,897.6 crore YoY.
Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 236.40 | The share price fell nearly 3 percent after the company posted a 43.6 percent QoQ jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 124.4 crore versus Rs 86.6 crore. Revenue was up 12.2 percent at Rs 1,475 crore against Rs 1,314.4 crore.
first published: Apr 29, 2021 04:44 pm

