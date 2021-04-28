Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 28

The benchmark indices continued the winning momentum for the third consecutive session on April 28, gaining 1.5 percent ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome. At close, the Sensex was up 789.70 points, or 1.61 percent, at 49,733.84, and the Nifty was up 211.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 14,864.50.

Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 55.20 | The share price added more than 9 percent, hitting 52-week high of Rs 55.45 on April 28 after the company's board approved a $32.5-million investment proposed by Corinth Group, a global private investment Group, as part of a $100 million investment in Morepen Group.

Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 640.10 | Anupam Rasayan share price ended with nearly 2 percent gain on April 28 after it received and signed letter of intent amounting to Rs 1100 crore from one of the top ten multinational life sciences company for supplying life-sciences related specialty chemicals.

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 645.90 | TVS Motor Company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 661.10, surging 14 percent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Info Edge India | CMP: Rs 5,002 | Info Edge India share price added a percent after the company is going to sell its stakes worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato Limited via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 707.85 | Axis Bank share price rose over 1 percent a day after private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The bank reported a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 6,807.7 crore in Q4 FY20.

HDFC Asset Management Company | CMP: Rs 2,806.90 | The company share price shed 2 percent even after the company reported a profit of Rs 3,16.1 crore in Q4 FY21 versus Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY20. It revenue rose to Rs 503 crore from Rs 476.1 crore.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,480.05 | Britannia Industries share price fell more than 1 percent as the company's profit fell to Rs 360.1 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 372.3 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 3,130.7 crore from Rs 2,867.7 crore in the year-ago.

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,279.15 | The share price rose 8 percent after company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,347 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 948 crore in Q4 FY20. However, its consolidated net interest income fell to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore, YoY.

Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 10,494.95 | Bajaj Finserv share price rose 4 percent on April 28 after the company reported a five-fold jump in the March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 979 crore against Rs 194 crore in the same quarter last year. However, profit on sequential basis fell 24.1 percent.