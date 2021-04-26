Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 26

The market started the week on a positive note with the Nifty closing near the 14,500 supported by the metal and banking names. At close, the Sensex was up 508.06 points, or 1.06 percent, at 48386.51, and the Nifty was up 143.60 points, or 1%, at 14485.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 590.75 | The share price added 3.6 percent after the private sector lender on April 24 clocked a 260.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter ending March 2021. The profit in the corresponding period of the previous year stood at Rs 1,221.4 crore. The net interest income (NII) grew by 16.9 percent to Rs 10,431.13 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 8,926.9 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 928.40 | The share fell nearly 3 percent after IT services company, on April 22, reported a 25.6 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,962 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit in the December quarter 2020 was Rs 3,982 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 1.8 percent to Rs 19,642 crore compared to Rs 19,302 crore in the previous quarter, while the revenue in dollar terms rose 3 percent sequentially to $2,696 million.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,937.45 | RIL share price rose nearly 2 percent on April 26 after the company and BP announced the commencement of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG D6 off India's eastern coast. (Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 915 | The share price jumped more than 4 percent on April 26 after the company applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for COVID-19 patients.

MphasiS | CMP: Rs 1,725.25 | The share price added 1.6 percent intraday on April 26 after Blackstone acquired up to 26 percent stake in the company via an open offer.

Mindtree | SMP: Rs 2,064.45 | Mindtree share price rose over 2 percent after the company partnered with Duck Creek to "improve customer experience" for UPC Insurance customers through the implementation of SaaS-based core systems.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 395.60 | The share price ended lower despite the company's subsidiary Biocon Biologics announcing that Abevmy 100 & 400 mg, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab co-developed with Viatris Inc, received marketing authorisation approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.

Heranba Industries | CMP: Rs 669.10 | Heranba Industries share price rose over a percent after the company acquired Industrial Shed No-A/2211 measuring 2702 sq. mt. adjacent to Manufacturing Unit II of the company is located at Plot No. A-2/2214, A2/2215, III Phase GIDC, Vapi in Valsad district of Gujarat.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 552.20 | Glenmark Pharma share price fell over a percent as the company concluding the final national phase of its marketing approval application process to enable the launch of its innovative nasal spray in 17 countries in the European Union.