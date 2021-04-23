Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 23

Market benchmarks the Sensex closed 202 points, or 0.42 percent, lower at 47,878.45, while the Nifty closed 65 points, or 0.45 percent, down at 14,341.35. The BSE midcap index closed with a gain of 0.16 percent, while the smallcap index closed 0.51 percent higher. BSE telecom and realty fell over a percent each, while FMCG, IT and tech fell almost a percent each.

Power Grid Corporation | CMP: Rs 210.90 | The share gained 3 percent on April 23. The electricity transmission company is preparing to launch the first-ever InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) IPO by a state-owned firm, on April 29, marking a landmark deal for the Indian capital markets, people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. On January 27, 2021, Moneycontrol was the first to report the filing of the DRHP ( draft red herring prospectus ) with market regulator Sebi by Power Grid.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 576.50 | The stock price was up more than 4 percent after it said Zydus Cadila has received emergency use approval from DCGI for the use of ‘Virafin’, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN) in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

Cyient | CMP: Rs 686.50 | The stock ended in the red on April 23. The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore QoQ.

Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 3,222.75 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company's net profit surged 40 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company said its net profit has increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 82.08 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore in Q4 FY20.

Caplin Point Labs | CMP: Rs 504.20 | The scrip ended lower by 3 percent on April 23. Caplin Steriles Limited, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its ANDA Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL) vials presentations, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), COMPAZINE Injection, of SmithKlineBeecham Corporation, USA.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 126.30 | The share ended in the green on April 23. The state-owned company said it entered into its first-ever power purchase pact with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for the sale of 100 mw solar power. The tenure of power the purchase agreement (PPA) is 25 years, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

Fineotex Chemical | CMP: Rs 67.25 | The scrip ended lower by 4 percent on April 23. The company's board recommended a dividend of Re 0.30 per share of face value of Rs 2 apiece amounting to Rs 3.32 crore for FY2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 252 | The share price was down over 3 percent ending April 23. The company reported a higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore QoQ.

Sandhar Technologies | CMP: Rs 176.95 | The stock price fell over 6 percent on April 23 after the company informed exchanges that step-down subsidiary Breniar Project S L, Spain has been liquidated on April 21, 2021.