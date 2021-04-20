Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 20

Benchmark indices fell for the second consecutive day amid high volatility on April 20 dragged by the IT and financial stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 243.62 points or 0.51% at 47,705.80, and the Nifty was down 63.10 points or 0.44% at 14,296.40. Auto and pharma indices rose 1 percent each, while IT index shed over 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 5,145 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the company said it is going to roll out the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is expecting to roll out the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by May-end or early June, the company's co-chairman and MD GV Prasad said on April 20. The Indian drug regulator had approved the Russian-made vaccine for emergency use earlier this month.

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 50.25 | The share price jumped over 9 percent after rating agency CRISIL affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'A/Stable'. "...Crisil Ratings Limited., vide their letter dated April 19, 2021, has affirmed Snowman Logistics Ltd's long-term rating at 'CRISIL A/STABLE'," the company said in an exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Capital | CMP: Rs 116.90 | The scrip gained over a percent after the company's subsidiary filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offer. "Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC), a material subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offer by way of an offer for sale of shares of ABSLAMC," the company said in its release.

ACC | CMP: Rs 1,818 | The stock price was down over 3 percent despite the company reporting a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of CY21. The company's consolidated profit surged 74.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 563 crore backed by a strong topline and better-than-expected operating performance. Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 22.7 percent to Rs 4,213 crore compared to Rs 3,433 crore in the year-ago period. CLSA has an underperform rating with target at Rs 2,080. The company has reported a Q1 EBITDA of Rs860 crore, which is 26% above estimates. The volume was up 21% YoY & ASP decline of 1% QoQ in-line with the estimates, it said.

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 17,115 | The share ended flat on April 20. The company reported its Q1 results after market hours. Net profit grew 14.6 percent at Rs 602.2 crore against Rs 525.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 8.6 percent at Rs 3,610.8 crore against Rs 3,325.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 17.1 percent at Rs 929.8 crore against Rs 793.8 crore (YoY). Nestle declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 172.50 | The stock ended in the green after the company announced a 100 percent interim dividend for the financial year 2021 (FY21), a decision that comes at a time when the second coronavirus wave is pounding India, leaving the tour and travel industry facing uncertainty as restrictions are imposed to curb infections. The travel agency, which debuted on bourses on March 19, said in a BSE release on April 19 that its "board of directors has declared interim dividend of Rs 21,72,90,000 (100 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for FY21". The record date for the purpose is April 28, 2021. The dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before May 18, 2021.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,817 | The stock ended in the green on April 20. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park, situated in Gurugram, Haryana, for the next 10 years.

Caplin Point Laboratories | CMP: Rs 504 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in Caplin Point from 1.08% stake (8,17,279 equity shares) as of December 2020 to 1.16% (8,80,279 equity shares) as of March 2021.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 476.80 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company posted a 23 percent YoY growth in new business premium during the January-March quarter (Q4FY21), led by steady traction in both regular and single premium business. New business annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 27 percent YoY in Q4FY21 to Rs 2,509 crore on the back of 108 percent YoY growth in March 2021 to Rs 1,101 crore.