After the pounding of the previous day, benchmark indices ended near the day's high on April 13 backed by auto, metal, financial and energy stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 660.68 points, or 1.38 percent, at 48,544.06 and the Nifty was up 194 points, or 1.36 percent, at 14,504.80. Auto, PSU bank, metal and energy indices rose 2-4 percent, while the IT index shed 3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained more than a 1 percent each.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 733.10 | The share price was down a percent on April 13 after S&P Dow Jones Indices removed the stock from its sustainability index. S&P Dow Jones Indices said it removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military, which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year, Reuters reported.

IDBI Bank Limited | CMP: Rs 37.20 | The scrip surged 10 percent following reports that the Union Cabinet may consider a proposal to divest the government's 45.5 percent stake in the bank. The cabinet approval will give the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) the authority to move ahead with the divestment process, Business Standard reported. The government will also consult LIC, which has a 49.2 percent stake in IDBI Bank, before beginning the stake sale process, the report said.

Tata Consultancy Services | CMP: Rs 3,120 | The stock price was down over 3 percent on April 13 even after the company reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The IT major on April 12 reported a 6.3 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore. Its revenue grew by 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore compared to the previous quarter. The revenue in dollar terms grew by 5 percent sequentially to $5,989 million against 5.1 percent growth seen in the previous quarter. Citi has a sell rating with the target raised to Rs 2,935 from Rs 2,870 per share. The valuations were at 31x 1-year forward price in all positives. Citi raised EPS estimates by 2 percent for FY22/23, partly on USD-INR rate but still prefers Infosys over TCS, reported CNBC-TV18.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 90.40 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for gauge conversion of Bechraji (63.83 KM)– Ranuj (101.983 KM) Section, total length of 38.153 KM Metre Gauge to Broad Gauge with 25 KV AC Electrification in Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway. The value of the project is Rs 333.625 crore, the company said in its release.

NBCC India | CMP: Rs 43.10 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the government's construction arm said it has been picked as a project management consultant (PMC) for the construction of the FCIL office building in Noida. On April 12, Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) creditors committee reviewed the bids submitted by NBCC and a consortium of Suraksha Realty-Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Private, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 302 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the auto major released its Q4 business update. Total JLR sales grew 12.4 percent at 1.23 lakh units YoY. China JLR sales jumped 127 percent YoY; North America JLR sales grew 10.4 percent YoY. UK JLR sales was down 6.8 percent YoY; Europe JLR sales was down 4.9 percent YoY, the company said.

Hindustan Copper | CMP: Rs 139.25 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the company's board approved the allotment of 4,18,06,020 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share aggregating up to Rs 50,000 lakhs, the company said in a release.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,799.45 | The share price was down over 3 percent on April 13. The pharma company announced that it received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clinical Trials rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, a press release said.

Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 210.60 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after credit ratings firm Moody’s upgraded its outlook on Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, one of India's largest auto parts manufacturer, to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ and reaffirmed its rating of ‘Ba1’ on the back of a swift recovery in revenue and profitability in the second half of FY21 and prospects of a double-digit growth in this fiscal, Mint reported.