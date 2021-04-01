Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 1

The benchmark indices ended a percent higher on the first day of the new financial year, supported by metal and financials. At close, the Sensex was up 520.68 points, or 1.05 percent, at 50,029.83 and the Nifty was up 176.70 points, or 1.20 percent, at 14,867.40. Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with the Nifty metal index rising 5 percent and PSU bank 2.6 percent.

Sunteck Realty | CMP: Rs 280.85 | The stock ended in the green after the company said it had secured a seven-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Borivali. The Mumbai-based property developer will develop a luxury residential project in Borivali. (West). JLL India would be the exclusive transaction partner for the joint venture, said Sunteck in its BSE filing, adding it expected to generate a project topline of around Rs 1,750 crore over the next four-five years.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 720 | The share gained over 3 percent after the company achieved the highest-ever wheel rim sales. ".... achieved highest ever wheel rim sales of 16.73 lakh in March 2021 versus 7.88 lakh in March 2020, representing a growth of 112.44% YoY," the company said in a release. "The company has achieved gross turnover of Rs 307.38 crore in March 2021 versus Rs 102.28 crore in March 2020, thereby recording a growth of 200.52% YoY. It achieved a net turnover of Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021 versus Rs 84.73 crore in March 2020, recording a growth of 798.92%," it added. The export segment volume rose 221 percent YoY.

Reliance Infra | CMP: Rs 38.35 | The share price jumped over 9 percent after the company sold Reliance Centre in Mumbai to Yes Bank for a consideration of Rs 1,200 crore. "Reliance Infrastructure and YES Bank announced a sale transaction of Reliance Centre, Santacruz, Mumbai to YES Bank," the company said in a press release to the exchanges. Entire proceeds from the sale are to be utilised for repaying the debt of Yes Bank, Reliance Infrastructure said.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,040 | The scrip added over 4 percent after the company reported an all-time high revenue of over Rs 22,700 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2021. "The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs 21,438 crore. It posted a revenue growth of around 6 percent in FY 2020-21, thanks to the improved productivity after suspending the operations for one month in the beginning of the year, the company said.

JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 505.50 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the company announced the commencement of production at its Dolvi Works facility. " .... has commenced production of Hot Rolled Plates from the new 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill facility at its Dolvi Works," the company said in the release. In another statement, the company said it completed the acquisition of the manufacturing business of high-grade steel plates and coils of Welspun for Rs 848.5 crore.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,922 | The stock ended in the green after the auto major posted total sales of 1,67,014 units in March 2021, consisting of domestic sales (passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle) of 1,49,518 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,899 units and exports of 11,597 units, the company said in the release. For the full financial year 2020-21, the company posted a total sales of 14,57,861 units, which is 6.7 percent lower than FY 2019-20, it added.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 126 | The share price ended in the green on April 1. The company achieved a turnover of about Rs 13,500 crore (provisional & unaudited) during financial year 2020-21, against the previous year's turnover of Rs 12,608 crore, the company said in the press release. Its order book as on April 1 is at around Rs 53,000 crore. In the year 2020-21, the company secured orders worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 806.90 | The stock added over a percent as the company declared its sales for the month of March. It reported a 128 percent YoY jump in total tractor sales to 30,970 units for March. The total sales in March 2020 stood at 13,613 units, the company said in a statement. Tractor sales in the domestic market grew 122 percent to 29,817 units in March, compared with 13,418 tractors sold a year ago. Sales in the overseas market surged 491 percent to 1,153 units, from 195 tractors in the year-ago month, it added.

IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 114.05 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company received a letter of award from NHAI for the 'rehabilitation' and upgrade of 4-lane configuration and strengthening of Punjab/Himachal Border from 11 km to 42 km (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 of Pathankot-Mandi section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode.