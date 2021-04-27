MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Fundamental Picks | HDFC Securities is bullish on these 3 stocks for medium-term

Despite no clear trend emerging in the market, HDFC Securities has handpicked these three stocks given their solid fundamentals

Rakesh Patil
April 27, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Indian markets bounced back on April 26 supported by positive global cues, strong earnings from ICICI Bank, which led to buying in financials, and initial signs of a possible slow down in COVID-19 infections.
Indian markets posted over 1 percent gains on April 26 amid positive global cues and a strong showing by ICICI Bank which led to buying in financial counters. Hopes that the worst may be over regarding the second wave of COVID added to the strength. Despite no clear trend emerging in the market, HDFC Securities has handpicked these three stocks given their solid fundamentals:
Aurobindo Pharma | Rating: Buy at LTP and add more on dips to Rs 876 | LTP: Rs 988 | Bull case fair value: Rs 1168 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Aurobindo Pharma | LTP: Rs 988 | Rating: Buy at LTP and add more on dips to Rs 876 | Bull case fair value: Rs 1168 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Mahindra Logistics | Rating: Buy on dips at Rs 490 and add more at Rs 433 | LTP: Rs 521 | Bull case fair value: Rs 577 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Mahindra Logistics | | LTP: Rs 521 | Rating: Buy on dips at Rs 490 and add more at Rs 433 | Bull case fair value: Rs 577 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Rating: Buy at LTP and add more on dips to Rs 574 | LTP: Rs 638 | Bull case fair value: Rs 762 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | LTP: Rs 638 | Rating: Buy at LTP and add more on dips to Rs 574 | Bull case fair value: Rs 762 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Apr 27, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.