Slideshow | Super Six buying picks by brokerages for up to 20% upside

Equitas Holdings | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 65 | LTP: Rs 58.30 | Upside: 11 percent. Emkay retained its buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 65 (up from Rs 54), based on 0.7x FY22 ABV, given better deposit traction after a scare across SFBs in Q4, which should help the bank in the long run to protect its margins/RoA. However, asset quality performance and listing its SFB will remain key monitorable in the near term. In its Q1FY21 business update, Equitas has reported healthy deposit (ex-CD) growth of 11% QoQ to Rs 114.7 bn, led by strong traction in Retail TD (17% QoQ) in line with the management’s strategy to focus on granular retail deposits.