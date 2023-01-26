Foreign broking houses slash target price of these 5 stocks; do you own any?

1/6

Rakesh Patil

The Indian equity benchmarks lost more than 1 percent on January 25 with the Nifty finishing below 17,900 amid selling pressure across sectors - especially in power, oil and gas and financials on January F&O expiry day. The Sensex closed 773.69 points or 1.27 percent lower at 60,205.06, and the Nifty ended 226.30 points or 1.25 percent down at 17,892.Container Corporation of India | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 838 per shareYes Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Cut to Rs 17.5 from Rs 20 per shareLTIMindtree | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 3,710 per shareGland Pharma | Brokerage: Bernstein | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 2,036 per shareSBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,030 per share