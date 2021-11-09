MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Foreign broking houses raise targets for these 8 stocks. Do you own any of these?

Foreign broking houses raised the target price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation, SAIL India, Cholamandalam Investment, Sun TV Network, GAIL India, State Bank of India and Eicher Motors, post September quarter earnings announcement:

Rakesh Patil
November 09, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Market started the Samvat 2078 on positive note on November 4 and continued the momentum on November 8 with benchmarks rising nearly 1 percent supported by positive earnings and mixed global cues. Here are the seven stocks in which foreign broking houses raised the target price post their earnings announcement:
Market started the Samvat 2078 on a positive note on November 4 and continued the momentum on November 8 with benchmarks rising nearly 1 percent supported by positive earnings and mixed global cues. Here are the seven stocks in which foreign broking houses raised the target price post their earnings announcement:
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,000
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,000
Housing Development Finance Corporation| Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 3,340
Housing Development Finance Corporation | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 3,340
SAIL India | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Upgrade To Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 165 from Rs 150
SAIL India | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Upgrade To Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 165 from Rs 150
Sun TV Network | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raise to Rs 700 from Rs 635
Sun TV Network | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raise to Rs 700 from Rs 635
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750
GAIL India | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs Raised to Rs 205
GAIL India | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs Raised to Rs 205
State Bank of India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750
State Bank of India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 750
Eicher Motors | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,930
Eicher Motors | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,930
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Nov 9, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.