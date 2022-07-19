 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign broking houses lower target prices of these stocks. Do you own any of them?

Rakesh Patil
Jul 19, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, ACC, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Consultancy Services and Oberoi Realty are among the stocks in which foreign broking houses cut the target price.

Stock Market Today:

Indian markets witnessing high volatility in the past few weeks amid mixed global as well as domestic cues, including GDP, CPI data, progressing monsoon, expectation of further rate hikes by the central banks and the ongoing earnings session. Here are the stocks in which foreign broking houses cut the target price. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 700 per share HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,690 per share Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 450 from Rs 590 per share
ACC | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,450 per share
Hindustan Zinc | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 255 from Rs 330 per share Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Downgrade to neutral from overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 3,275 from Rs 4,350 per share Oberoi Realty | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to outperform from underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 925 from Rs 1,005 per share
first published: Jul 19, 2022 09:19 am
