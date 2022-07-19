Foreign broking houses lower target prices of these stocks. Do you own any of them?

Indian markets witnessing high volatility in the past few weeks amid mixed global as well as domestic cues, including GDP, CPI data, progressing monsoon, expectation of further rate hikes by the central banks and the ongoing earnings session. Here are the stocks in which foreign broking houses cut the target price.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 700 per share

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,690 per share

Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 450 from Rs 590 per share

ACC | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,450 per share

Hindustan Zinc | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 255 from Rs 330 per share

Tata Consultancy Services | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Downgrade to neutral from overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 3,275 from Rs 4,350 per share