MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Foreign broking houses cut target price of these 19 stocks. Do you own any of these?

    BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, Ramco Cements, RBL Bank, HDFC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Jubilant FoodWorks are among the 19 stocks in which foreign research house cut the target price

    Rakesh Patil
    February 03, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Close,Up,Of,A,Successful,Businessman,Standing,By,A,Modern
    After three days of continues gain the Indian market is witnessing profit booking on February 3 amid mixed global cues. Here are the stocks in which foreign brokerages cut the target price:
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 190 from Rs 210
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 190 from Rs 210
    HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 820 from Rs 860
    HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 820 from Rs 860
    BPCL
    BPCL | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 500
    JSW Steel | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 550 from Rs 600
    JSW Steel | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 550 from Rs 600
    RBL Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 135 from Rs 180
    RBL Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 135 from Rs 180
    Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 4,350 from Rs 4,750
    Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 4,350 from Rs 4,750
    Nippon Life India Asset Management | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 460 from Rs 475
    Nippon Life India Asset Management | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 460 from Rs 475
    Adani Ports | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 807 from Rs 825
    Adani Ports | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 807 from Rs 825
    Torrent Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Cut to Rs 3,350 from Rs 3,850
    Torrent Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Cut to Rs 3,350 from Rs 3,850
    L&T Finance Holdings | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 90 from Rs 100
    L&T Finance Holdings | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 90 from Rs 100
    SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,350
    SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,350
    Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to underperform from outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 970 from Rs 1,180
    Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to underperform from outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 970 from Rs 1,180
    Exide Industries
    Exide Industries | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 216
    Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 2,160 from Rs 2,300
    Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 2,160 from Rs 2,300
    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 4,465 from Rs 4,900
    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 4,465 from Rs 4,900
    IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,220 from Rs 1,400
    IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,220 from Rs 1,400
    Max Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,350
    Max Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,350
    Marico | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 651 from Rs 670
    Marico | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 651 from Rs 670
    HDFC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 3,050 from Rs 3,250
    HDFC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 3,050 from Rs 3,250
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 11:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.