Foreign broking houses cut target price of these 19 stocks. Do you own any of these?

After three days of continues gain the Indian market is witnessing profit booking on February 3 amid mixed global cues. Here are the stocks in which foreign brokerages cut the target price:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 190 from Rs 210

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 820 from Rs 860

BPCL | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 500

JSW Steel | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 550 from Rs 600

RBL Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 135 from Rs 180

Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 4,350 from Rs 4,750

Nippon Life India Asset Management | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 460 from Rs 475

Adani Ports | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 807 from Rs 825

Torrent Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Cut to Rs 3,350 from Rs 3,850

L&T Finance Holdings | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 90 from Rs 100

SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,350

Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to underperform from outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 970 from Rs 1,180

Exide Industries | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 216

Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 2,160 from Rs 2,300

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 4,465 from Rs 4,900

IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,220 from Rs 1,400

Max Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,350

Marico | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Cut to Rs 651 from Rs 670