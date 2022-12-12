Foreign broking firm raises target of these 5 stocks; do you own any?

Rakesh Patil

Indian benchmark indices opened on negative note on December 12 amid weak global cues ahead of FOMC meeting outcome and the US, the UK, and India’s inflation data due this week. Meanwhile, foreign broking houses raised the target price of these 5 stocks; have a look:IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,600 per sharePunjab National Bank | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Upgraded to overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 72 from Rs 34 per shareHoneywell Automation | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 50,642 per shareDabur India | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Upgraded to overweight from equal-weight | Target: Raised to Rs 660 from Rs 578 per shareHDFC Bank | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,750 per share