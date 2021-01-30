MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Foreign brokerages raised target of these 9 stocks after Q3 results, do you own any?

Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, TVS Motor and L&T are among the 9 stocks in which foreign broking houses raise the target price.

Rakesh Patil
January 30, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
BSE Sensex
On January 29, the market extending its losing streak into the sixth consecutive session, with benchmark indices slipping a percent each ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. We have collated a list of stocks whose target price was raised by foreign brokerage houses after they released their December quarter numbers.
Colgate Palmolive | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,750 per share. There was a double-digit revenue growth & margin expansion despite ad spends. It increases FY21-23 earnings by 3 percent. The Q3 has been the 1st quarter of double-digit revenue growth in five years, reported CNBC-TV18.
Colgate Palmolive | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,750 per share. There was a double-digit revenue growth & margin expansion despite ad spends. The increased FY21-23 earnings by 3 percent. The Q3 has been the first quarter of double-digit revenue growth in five years, reported CNBC-TV18.
TVS Motor | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 600 from Rs 525 per share. The price hikes offset the commodity cost push, while Q3 results came in better than our & consensus expectations. The EBITDA 9 percent higher than our forecast. The management indicated improving volume trends for both domestic & export markets. CLSA increases its FY21-23 EPS estimates by 15-19 percent. The stock continues to trade at a premium to its mass-market 2W peers, reported CNBC-TV18.
TVS Motor | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 600 from Rs 525 per share. The price hikes offset the commodity cost push, as Q3 results were better than expected. EBITDA was 9 percent higher than the brokerage's forecast. The management indicated improving volume trends for both domestic and export markets. CLSA increased its FY21-23 EPS estimates by 15-19 percent. The stock continues to trade at a premium to its 2W peers, CNBC-TV18 reported.
(Image: Axis Bank)
Axis Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raises to Rs 1,000 from Rs 850 per share. The result was a big beat on asset quality with a slippage of just Rs 6,700 crore. The bank is the best placed to handle any potential stress and should see credit cost normalisation in FY22 itself. The improvement in underwriting in the last four-five years should lead to a big rerating. CLSA lift its FY22-23 earnings by 5-12 percent. The stock remains one of the top picks. It’s the best way to play the benign credit cycle for corporate and retail loans from FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nippon AMC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 340 from Rs 325 per share. The net profit supported by 2x YoY growth in other income. The mutual fund AUM QoQ growth was led by debt & equity AUMs. The market share trends across debt, equity and liquid are weak. The regaining share is critical for rerating, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nippon AMC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 340 from Rs 325 per share. The net profit was supported by 2x YoY growth in other income. The mutual fund AUM QoQ growth was led by debt & equity AUMs. The market share trends across debt, equity and liquid are weak. The regaining share is critical for rerating, reported CNBC-TV18.
Bank Of Baroda
Bank Of Baroda | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raises to Rs 80 from Rs 71 per share. The company delivered a surprise on asset quality, while sounding caution on retail/MSME. Most of the incremental stress was from corporate loans, while loan growth was better than expected & NIM stable. CLSA raised FY21 estimates to account for a strong surprise on asset quality and expects RoE to normalise to only 8 percent by FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 1,986 per share. The PPoP growth driven by better-than-expected margin with NII beating estimates, while NII beat was partially offset by slightly higher-than-expected provisions, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 1,986 per share. The PPoP growth driven by better-than-expected margin with NII beating estimates, while NII beat was partially offset by slightly higher-than-expected provisions, reported CNBC-TV18.
L&T | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,450 per share. The Q3 results were a strong performance in a challenging macro environment, while it indicate sequential improvement in performance hereon, reported CNBC-TV18.
L&T | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,450 per share. The Q3 results were a strong performance in a challenging macro environment, while it indicates sequential improvement in performance hereon, reported CNBC-TV18.
NCC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 80 from Rs 53 per share. CLSA raised EPS by 19 percent-21 percent on order surprise. The robust order inflows and a good execution track-record are the positive catalysts. It reduced dependence on its home state, inexpensive valuations core arguments to buy. The company has also de-levered its balance sheet & is at decade-low leverage. CLSA raised FY22-23 EPS estimates by 21 percent-19 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
NCC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 80 from Rs 53 per share. CLSA raised EPS by 19 percent-21 percent on order surprise. The robust order inflows and a good execution track-record are the positive catalysts. It reduced dependence on its home state, inexpensive valuations core arguments to buy. The company has also de-levered its balance sheet & is at decade-low leverage. CLSA raised FY22-23 EPS estimates by 21 percent-19 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 6,230 from Rs 6,000 per share. The Q3 meaningfully ahead of estimates but cost pressure looms. It was a strong Q3 results on higher volume & better profitability. However, rise in fuel costs is likely to weaken profitability. It is our top pick among large cap cement companies, while there will be a limited upside due to near-term margin pressure & fair valuation, reported CNBC-TV18.
UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 6,230 from Rs 6,000 per share. The Q3 was meaningfully ahead of estimates but cost pressure loomed. It was a strong Q3 on higher volume & better profitability. However, a rise in fuel costs is likely to weaken profitability. The firm is CLSA's top pick among large-cap cement companies, while there will be a limited upside due to near-term margin pressure & fair valuation, reported CNBC-TV18.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 30, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.