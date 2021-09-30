MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Foreign brokerages raise target price on these 6 stocks, do you own any?

Coal India, Bharat Electronics and HCL Tech figure on the list

Rakesh Patil
September 30, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
Sensex
After a record rally in benchmark indices last week, when Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs of 60,333 and 17,947.65, respectively, on September 24, the market is witnessing some consolidation this week amid mixed global cues. But here are the stocks in which foreign brokerages expect more gains going ahead:
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Brokerages: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 800
Can Fin Homes | Brokerages: Axis Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 800
Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerages: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 4,750
HCL Technologies | Brokerages: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1,200
Coal India | Brokerages: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 238
Bharat Electronics | Brokerages: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 250
first published: Sep 30, 2021 12:59 pm

