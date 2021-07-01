MARKET NEWS

Foreign brokerages raise target price on these 4 stocks, do you own any?

Foreign broking houses raises target price of HPCL, Marico, Indraprastha Gas and ONGC.

July 01, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
The market continued to witness profit booking throughout the week as investors remain concern over new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that may impact the economy recovery. However, pickup in the pace of vaccination and good monsoon helped to minimize the losses. Here are the four stocks in which foreign brokerage houses raised the target price:
The market is witnessing profit booking this week as investors are in a wait and watch mode with growing concerns over a likely third wave of coronavirus. However, pickup in the pace of vaccination drive and monsoon progress are helping to keep the losses in check. Here are four stocks where foreign brokerage houses have raised the target price:
HPCL | Rating: Neutral | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Target: Raise to Rs 280 from Rs 242
Indraprastha Gas | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 600 from Rs 550
ONGC | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Raised to Rs 165 from Rs 105
Marico | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Target: Raise to Rs 600 from Rs 490
