Foreign brokerages raise target price of these 6 stocks; do you own any?

ACC, TCS, Mindtree and Dr Lal PathLabs are among the six stocks in which foreign brokerage houses raised the target price.

Rakesh Patil
April 21, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
(Image:Pixabay)
The selling continued on Dalal Street for the second consecutive day on April 20. At close, the Sensex was down 0.51% and the Nifty was down 0.44%. Despite the recent correction in the market, foreign brokerages have raised the target price of these six stocks.
Wipro | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Upgrade to buy | Target: Raised to Rs 510 from Rs 460. Raises EBIT estimates by 2-3 percent, while EPS changes are 1-2 percent due to higher tax rate assumption and valuations are at 30 percent and 18 percent discount to TCS and Infosys, respectively.
NMDC | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 186 from Rs 162. The company is still trading at an inexpensive valuation. The FY22/23 EPS rises by 18%/20%.
Dr Lal PathLabs | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Downgrade to reduce from neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,333 from Rs 2,155.
TCS | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 3,640.
ACC | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,300.
Mindtree | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 2,300.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Apr 21, 2021 10:53 am

