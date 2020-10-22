Foreign brokerages raise target price for these 10 stocks; do you own any?

HUL share gains a key near-term priority as it reported in-line Q2 financials with 16% topline growth, said CLSA. The company is prioritising volume over margin in the near term, consider this an apt strategy to expand penetration across categories and it should be able to uptrade consumers & recoup any margin losses. CLSA has cut FY21-23 earnings estimates by 4-5% and continue to see company as a structural play in Indian FMCG. It has maintained buy call and target raised to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,525 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.