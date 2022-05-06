Foreign brokerages raise target of these 10 stocks; do you own any?

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards & Payment Services and IndusInd Bank are among the top 10 stocks for which foreign brokerages raised the target price.
Indian benchmark indices erased most of the intraday gains and ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on May 5. At close, the Sensex was up 33.20 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, and the Nifty was up 5.10 points or 0.03% at 16,682.70.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 900
Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Upgrade to buy from neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 3,170 from Rs 2,750
ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 960
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,025
Tata Steel | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,940
Godrej Properties | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,100
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 260 from Rs 240
Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 7,200 from Rs 6,525
SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,250
IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,300