    Foreign brokerages raise target of these 10 stocks; do you own any?

    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards & Payment Services and IndusInd Bank are among the top 10 stocks for which foreign brokerages raised the target price.

    Rakesh Patil
    May 06, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
    Sensex
    Indian benchmark indices erased most of the intraday gains and ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on May 5. At close, the Sensex was up 33.20 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, and the Nifty was up 5.10 points or 0.03% at 16,682.70.
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 900
    Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Upgrade to buy from neutral | Target: Raises to Rs 3,170 from Rs 2,750
    ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 960
    Adani Ports | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,025
    Tata Steel | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,940
    Godrej Properties | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,100
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 260 from Rs 240
    Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 7,200 from Rs 6,525
    SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,250
    IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,300
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.