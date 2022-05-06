Foreign brokerages raise target of these 10 stocks; do you own any? Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards & Payment Services and IndusInd Bank are among the top 10 stocks for which foreign brokerages raised the target price.
May 06, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices erased most of the intraday gains and ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on May 5. At close, the Sensex was up 33.20 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, and the Nifty was up 5.10 points or 0.03% at 16,682.70.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 900
Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Upgrade to buy from neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 3,170 from Rs 2,750
ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 960
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,025
Tata Steel | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,940
Godrej Properties | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,100
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 260 from Rs 240
Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 7,200 from Rs 6,525
SBI Cards & Payment Services | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,250 IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 1,300