MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Foreign brokerages have raised target price of these 5 stocks

A private bank, a steel major and an IT player are on the list of stocks that could have an upside of up to 40 percent

Rakesh Patil
August 26, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Success,Businessman,With,Business,Growing,Graph,Cloud
The Indian market has been scaling new heights amid supporting global cues. Here are five stocks whose target price has been raised by foreign broking houses anticipating higher returns.
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,154.55 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,320 from Rs 1,180 | Upside: 14 percent
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,154.55 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,320 from Rs 1,180 | Upside: 14 percent
Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | LTP: Rs 612.45 | Target: Raises to Rs 867 | Upside: 41 percent
Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | LTP: Rs 612.45 | Target: Raises to Rs 867 | Upside: 41 percent
Tata Steel | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,390.35 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,750 | Upside: 26 percent
Tata Steel | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,390.35 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,750 | Upside: 26 percent
ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Rs Buy | LTP: Rs 690.90 | Target: Raises to Rs 900 from Rs 830 | Upside: 30 percent
ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Rs Buy | LTP: Rs 690.90 | Target: Raises to Rs 900 from Rs 830 | Upside: 30 percent
Voltas | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 960.20 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,200 | Upside: 25 percent
Voltas | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 960.20 | Target: Raises to Rs 1,200 | Upside: 25 percent
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Aug 26, 2021 11:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.