Foreign brokerages cut target price of these 10 stocks; do you own any?

Macrotech Developers | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target Price: Cut to Rs 1,145 per share

Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target Price: Cut to Rs 2,550 from Rs 2,800 per share Britannia Industries | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target Price: Cut to Rs 3,450 per share IDFC First Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target Price: Cut to Rs 43 from Rs 50 per share

Mphasis | Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target Price: cut to Rs 3,130 from Rs 3,625 per share Wipro | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target Price: Cut to Rs 640 from Rs 690 per share UltraTech Cement | Brokerage: Investec | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Cut to Rs 9,150 from Rs 9,350 per share

Indus Towers | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Cut to Rs 283 from Rs 360 per share Rakesh Patil

After witnessing a sell-off in the previous session, Indian benchmark indices started the day on a positive note despite weak global markets. Mixed sectoral trends kept the benchmark indices volatile. Here are the ten stocks for which foreign broking houses have cut the target price. Have a look:

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Cut to Rs 700 per share

Bajaj Finance | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target Price: Cut to Rs 6,000 per share