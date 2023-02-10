Foreign brokerages cut target of these six stocks; check if you own any

The broking house cut the target price of Tata Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Muthoot Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Birla Corporation and Divis Laboratories.
Indian benchmark indices ended a tad higher in a volatile session on February 9, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 142.43 points, or 0.23 percent, to 60,806.22 and the Nifty gaining 21.80 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 17,893.50.
Tata Steel | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 125 per share
Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,900 per share
Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,140 per share
Tata Consumer Products | Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 745 per share
Birla Corporation | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 1,020 per share
Divis Laboratories | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Cut to Rs 2,766 per share