    Foreign brokerages cut price target of these stocks. Do you own any?

    Max Financial, Newgen Software Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Emami and Hindalco Industries

    Rakesh Patil
    April 01, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    In the range-bound session on March 31, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower on the last day of the financial year 21-22 and also snapped a three-day winning streak amid F&O expiry and selling seen in the pharma and IT names. Here are the five stocks in which foreign broking houses cut the target price.
    Hindalco Industries
    Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 695 from Rs 710
    Ashok Leyland Ltd.
    Ashok Leyland | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 138 from Rs 157
    Emami | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 640 from Rs 700
    Max Financial Services | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,030 from Rs 1,100
    Newgen Software Technologies | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 650
