Foreign brokerages bet on these large & smallcaps; do you own any?

On January 22, benchmark indices witnessed profit booking on the second day in a row pulling Nifty below 14,400. However, these six large and smallcaps are on the radar of the foreign brokerages:

Tata Steel | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 850. Tata Steel BSL has reported strong Q3 results with EBITDA up 47 percent QoQ. The sales volumes at 1.1 mt, down 10 percent QoQ but ASPs improved 18 percent QoQ, while EBITDA/t expanded 63 percent QoQ to Rs 14,100. The strong performance has a positive read through for Tata Steel & JSW Steel, reported CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 290. The building confidence of a turnaround could lead to a valuation rerating. The buy rating is premised on our expectations of a turnaround at JLR & India business. The conservative on its valution relative due to its underperformance in last 5 years. The resultant bull case valuation (Rs 500) implies 104 percent upside from current levels, reported CNBC-TV18.

Mindtree | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,998. Company has reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue & margin, leading to operational beat. Its revenue growth is highest Q3 growth in over a decade & margin is at an 11-year high. The improvement in parameters like offshoring, higher utilisation led to this margin beat. Research house increased its FY21-23 EPS estimates by 5 percent/1 percent/1 percent and forecasted 17.5 percent margin for company over FY21-23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kajaria Ceramics | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 925 from Rs 700. The strong recovery aided by market share gain and raise FY21-23 EPS estimates by 31-42 percent. It has reported strong pick-up in domestic tile sales in tier-2/3 cities & rural areas, reported CNBC-TV18.

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raises to Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,120. The software business gains traction with strong deal pipeline. It has reported healthy revenue & margin beats in Q3. Company expects the orderbook to scale further after a 13 percent YoY jump in Q3. The operating leverage in mode 2 & 3 business gives a structural margin defence. CLSA increased FY22/23 EPS estimates by 3 percent, while it remains top sector pick, reported CNBC-TV18.