FIIs raise stake in these 15 stocks from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio

Most traders and investors keenly follow the big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for a trick or two about markets and stocks. Many companies that are backed by Jhunjhunwala also see investments from foreign institutional investors (FII) in huge sums. In the December quarter, there were 15 stocks from Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio where FIIs also increased their stake, data from ACE Equity shows. During the September 30, 2020-March 10, 2021 period, 14 of these 15 stocks gave positive returns. MCX India was the only counter to give negative returns. In fact, eight stocks from the list outperformed the benchmark Sensex, which gained 35 percent during the same period. NCC was the top performer with a surge of 144 percent. Jhunjhunwala makes investments in Indian companies under the names - Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam, Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (in a personal capacity), Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA (in the capacity as a partner of RARE Enterprises). Please note that this may or may not be an exhaustive list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio but only a list of companies in which he holds over 1% stake.

NCC | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 1.9 percent stake in the company. FIIs increased their stake from 9.8 percent in the September quarter to 10.32 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 144 percent to Rs 86.75 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 35.6 on September 30, 2020.

Karur Vysya Bank | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 4.5 percent stake in the firm. FIIs increased their stake from 20.85 percent in the September quarter to 21.4 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 87 percent to Rs 61 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 32.65 on September 30, 2020.

Geojit Financial Services | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 7.57 percent stake in the firm. FIIs increased their stake from 1.53 percent in the September quarter to 1.62 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 54 percent to Rs 59.85 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 38.95 on September 30, 2020.

Tata Communications | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.12 percent stake in the company. FIIs increased their stake from 17.56 percent in the September quarter to 17.65 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 52 percent to Rs 1,292.4 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 848.85 on September 30, 2020.

Edelweiss Financial Services | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 1.19 percent stake in the company. FIIs increased their stake from 31.84 percent in the September quarter to 32.58 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 42 percent to Rs 83.6 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 58.85 on September 30, 2020.

Firstsource Solutions | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 1.29 percent stake in the company. FIIs increased their stake from 6.56 percent in the September quarter to 7.21 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 42 percent to Rs 103.35 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 72.85 on September 30, 2020.

VIP Industries | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 5.31 percent stake in the company. FIIs raised their stake from 2.48 percent in the September quarter to 3.04 percent in the December quarter. The stock rose 39 percent to Rs 400.6 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 288.2 on September 30, 2020.

VA Tech Wabag | In the December quarter, Jhunjhunwala held 8.04 percent stake in the company. FIIs raised their stake from 13.16 percent in the September quarter to 14.52 percent in the December quarter. The stock rose 37 percent to Rs 266.75 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 194.85 on September 30, 2020.

The Indian Hotels Company | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in the company stood at 2.1. percent. FIIs increased their stake from 10.5 percent in the September quarter to 12.51 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 33 percent to Rs 125.85 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 94.7 on September 30, 2020.

Titan Company | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 5.32 percent stake in the company. FIIs raised their stake from 18.05 percent in the September quarter to 18.59 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 23 percent to Rs 1471.25 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 1200.5 on September 30, 2020.

TV18 Broadcast | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 2.51 percent stake in the company. FIIs increased their stake from 12.14 percent in the September quarter to 12.21 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 22 percent to Rs 34.8 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 28.6 on September 30, 2020.

GMR Infrastructure | In the December quarter, Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in the company stood at 1.41 percent. FIIs raised their stake from 21.04 percent in the September quarter to 21.66 percent in the December quarter. The stock price gained 21 percent to Rs 27.95 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 23.1 on September 30, 2020.

CRISIL | In the December quarter, Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in the company stood at 5.47 percent. FIIs increased their stake from 6.25 percent in the September quarter to 7.15 percent in the December quarter. The stock price jumped 8 percent to Rs 1922.7 on March 10, 2020, from Rs 1780.55 on September 30, 2020.

Escorts | In the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 4.75 percent stake in the firm. FIIs increased their stake from 21.59 percent in the September quarter to 23.79 percent in the December quarter. The stock price rose 4 percent to Rs 1365.45 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 1318.65 on September 30, 2020.