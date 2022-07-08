FIIs, MFs increase stake in these 5 smallcap stocks consistently

Due to weak market sentiment in 2022, most of these stocks have given negative return in last four quarters. The BSE smallcap index has fallen about 13% during the same time period
For a retail investor, it is always a good idea to keep a watch on institutional investors' activity. According to a Moneycontrol study, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) have both consistently increased their stake in five BSE smallcap stocks in the last four quarters (September 2021- June 2022). However, due to weak market sentiment in 2022, most of these stocks have given negative return so far. The BSE smallcap index has fallen about 13 percent during the same time period (Data Source: ACE Equity). It is interesting to know that 3 out of these 5 stocks look very strong on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis. Take a look.
Honda India Power Products
| In past four quarters (September 2021- June 2022), FIIs have increased their holding in the stock to 0.38 percent in the September 2021 quarter; 0.42 percent in December 2021 quarter; 0.46 percent in the March 2022 quarter; and 0.56 percent in the June 2022 quarter. During the same quarters, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 11.72 percent, 12.24 percent, 12.27 percent, and 13.38 percent, respectively. In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 12 percent to Rs 1,468 as of July 07, 2022. It is trading 19 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,819.
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
| In past four quarters (September 2021- June 2022), FIIs have increased their holding in the stock to 1.49 percent in the September 2021 quarter; 1.63 percent in December 2021 quarter; 2.54 percent in the March 2022 quarter; and 2.66 percent in the June 2022 quarter. During the same quarters, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 5.25 percent, 5.44 percent, 6.69 percent, and 6.85 percent, respectively. In 2022 so far, the stock has fallen 14 percent to Rs 1810 as of July 07, 2022. It is trading 39 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 2947.
Poly Medicure Ltd.
| In past four quarters (September 2021- June 2022), FIIs have increased their holding in the stock to 12.82 percent in the September 2021 quarter; 13.68 percent in December 2021 quarter; 14.13 percent in the March 2022 quarter; and 15.07 percent in the June 2022 quarter. During the same quarters, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 1.96 percent, 2.39 percent, 2.58 percent, and 2.87 percent, respectively. In 2022 so far, the stock has risen fallen 23 percent to Rs 736 as of July 07, 2022. It is trading 33 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1093.
Rites Ltd.
| In past four quarters (September 2021- June 2022), FIIs have increased their holding in the stock to 1.01 percent in the September 2021 quarter; 1.11 percent in December 2021 quarter; 1.30 percent in the March 2022 quarter; and 1.45 percent in the June 2022 quarter. During the same quarters, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 5.77 percent, 6.53 percent, 6.60 percent, and 6.89 percent, respectively. In 2022 so far, the stock has fallen 9 percent to Rs 239 as of July 07, 2022. It is trading 25 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 318.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
| In past four quarters (September 2021- June 2022), FIIs have increased their holding in the stock to 7.93 percent in the September 2021 quarter; 8.03 percent in December 2021 quarter; 8.25 percent in the March 2022 quarter; and 8.56 percent in the June 2022 quarter. During the same quarters, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 4.47 percent, 4.94 percent, 5.24 percent, and 5.91 percent, respectively. In 2022 so far, the stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 438 as of July 07, 2022. It is trading 31 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 631.
