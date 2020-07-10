FIIs, MFs have been reducing stake in these 4 companies

In each quarter of FY20, foreign institutional investors and mutual funds pared their stake in these companies. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 For an investor, it is always a good idea to keep a watch on institutional investors' activity. Moneycontrol analyses the companies in which foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) reduced their stake in each quarter of FY20. From the BSE universe, there are four such firms. The four stocks have tanked between 22 percent and 62 in the last one year. (Data Source: ACE Equity) 2/5 Somany Ceramics | FIIs holding: Mar '20: 2.12%, Dec '19: 2.96%, Sept '19: 3.10%, Jun '19: 3.18%. MFs holding: Mar '20: 16.68%, Dec '19: 19.07%, Sept 19: 21.58%, Jun 19: 22.59%. The stock has fallen 72 percent in the last one year. (Image source: Somany Ceramics) 3/5 CESC Ventures | FIIs holding: Mar '20: 14.82%, Dec '19: 14.94%, Sept '19: 15.44%, Jun '19: 15.89%. MFs holding: Mar '20: 2.72%, Dec '19: 3.59%, Sept '19: 3.64%, Jun '19: 4.03%. The stock price has fallen 62 percent in the last one year. 4/5 Union Bank Of India | FIIs holding: Mar '20: 1.29%, Dec '19: 1.38%, Sept '19: 2.84%, Jun '19: 2.93%. MFs holding: Mar '20: 2.40%, Dec '19: 2.41%, Sept '19: 5.42%, Jun '19: 5.52%. The stock price has fallen 58 percent in the last one year. 5/5 Star Cement | FIIs holding: Mar '20: 0.24%, Dec '19: 0.25%, Sept '19: 0.75%, June '19: 1.05%. MFs holding, Mar '20: 7.40%, Dec '19: 7.54%, Sept '19: 8.41%, June '19: 8.62%. The stock price has fallen 22 percent in the last one year. First Published on Jul 10, 2020 03:19 pm