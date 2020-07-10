App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIIs, MFs have been reducing stake in these 4 companies

In each quarter of FY20, foreign institutional investors and mutual funds pared their stake in these companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investors should also keep their watch on institutional investors' activity. Moneycontrol analysis the stocks where foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) continuously offloading their stake in each quarter of FY20. From the BSE universe, there are four stocks that come to the filter, not surprisingly all stocks were down anywhere between 22 percent and 62 in the last 1-year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Somany Ceramics | FIIs holding, Mar 20:  2.12%, Dec 19:  2.96%, Sept 19:  3.10%, Jun 19: 3.18%. MFs holding, Mar 20:  16.68%, Dec 19:  19.07%, Sept 19:  21.58%, Jun 19: 22.59%. The stock price has fallen 72 percent in the last 1-year. (Image: Somany Ceramics)
Somany Ceramics | FIIs holding: Mar '20:  2.12%, Dec '19:  2.96%, Sept '19:  3.10%, Jun '19: 3.18%. MFs holding: Mar '20:  16.68%, Dec '19:  19.07%, Sept 19:  21.58%, Jun 19: 22.59%. The stock has fallen 72 percent in the last one year. (Image source: Somany Ceramics)

CESC Ventures | FIIs holding, Mar 20:  14.82%, Dec 19:  14.94%, Sept 19:  15.44%, Jun 19: 15.89%. MFs holding, Mar 20:  2.72%, Dec 19:  3.59%, Sept 19:  3.64%, Jun 19: 4.03%. The stock price has fallen 62 percent in the last 1-year.
CESC Ventures | FIIs holding: Mar '20: 14.82%, Dec '19:  14.94%, Sept '19:  15.44%, Jun '19: 15.89%. MFs holding: Mar '20:  2.72%, Dec '19:  3.59%, Sept '19:  3.64%, Jun '19: 4.03%. The stock price has fallen 62 percent in the last one year.

Union Bank Of India | FIIs holding, Mar 20:  1.29%, Dec 19:  1.38%, Sept 19:  2.84%, Jun 19: 2.93%. MFs holding, Mar 20:  2.40%, Dec 19:  2.41%, Sept 19:  5.42%, Jun 19: 5.52%. The stock price has fallen 58 percent in the last 1-year.
Union Bank Of India | FIIs holding: Mar '20:  1.29%, Dec '19:  1.38%, Sept '19:  2.84%, Jun '19: 2.93%. MFs holding: Mar '20:  2.40%, Dec '19:  2.41%, Sept '19:  5.42%, Jun '19: 5.52%. The stock price has fallen 58 percent in the last one year.

Star Cement | FIIs holding, Mar 20:  0.24%, Dec 19:  0.25%, Sept 19:  0.75%, Jun 19: 1.05%. MFs holding, Mar 20:  7.40%, Dec 19:  7.54%, Sept 19:  8.41%, Jun 19: 8.62%. The stock price has fallen 22 percent in the last 1-year.
Star Cement | FIIs holding: Mar '20:  0.24%, Dec '19:  0.25%, Sept '19:  0.75%, June '19: 1.05%.          MFs holding, Mar '20:  7.40%, Dec '19:  7.54%, Sept '19:  8.41%, June '19: 8.62%. The stock price has fallen 22 percent in the last one year.

First Published on Jul 10, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

