MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Emkay bullish on auto; picks 9 stocks with a 32% upside

According to Emkay, the auto sector will benefit from easing of lockdowns and pent-up demand in Q2 FY22

Rakesh Patil
July 05, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Representative image
Lockdowns and restrictions across the country amid the second wave of the pandemic brought consumer discretionary sectors to their knees. However, the auto sector proved to be an anomaly, with automakers reporting volumes ahead of estimates for the month of June. Broking house Emkay expect volumes to further improve in Q2 FY22 due to the easing of lockdowns and pent-up demand. It sees these 9 stocks as the biggest beneficiaries of the upturn
Maruti Suzuki | LTP: Rs 7,573 | Target: Rs 8,500 | Upside: 12 percent | We expect further improvement in Q2FY22 driven by the easing of lockdowns, pent-up demand and low dealer inventory.
Maruti Suzuki | LTP: Rs 7,573 | Target: Rs 8,500 | Upside: 12 percent 
Mahindra & Mahindra | LTP: Rs 782 | Target: Rs 920 | Upside: 17 percent | FY22 Auto volume growth should be robust (30%+), supported by healthy demand, waiting period in few models and low dealer inventory. In the Farm segment, we expect domestic volumes to be muted on a high base and lower government subsidies
Mahindra & Mahindra | LTP: Rs 782 | Target: Rs 920 | Upside: 17 percent 
Representative image
Escorts | LTP: Rs 1,203 | Target: Rs 1,240 | Upside: 3 percent 
Ashok Leyland | LTP: Rs 122 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 27 percent | FY22 CV volume growth should be robust (50%+), supported by a recovery in replacement demand, government thrust on infra spending, new products in LCVs and a favorable base.
Ashok Leyland | LTP: Rs 122 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 27 percent 
Tata Motors | LTP: Rs 345 | Target: Rs 410 | Upside: 19 percent | FY22 volumes growth should be robust (30%+ yoy), aided by an upcycle in both CVs and PVs.
Tata Motors | LTP: Rs 345 | Target: Rs 410 | Upside: 19 percent 
Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors | LTP: Rs 2,661 | Target: Rs 3,180 | Upside: 20 percent
Bajaj Auto | LTP: Rs 4,175 | Target: Rs 4,340 | Upside: 4 percent | The company is witnessing healthy demand in export markets and volumes are likely to remain elevated. Domestic demand is likely to recover ahead with the easing of lockdowns
Hero MotoCorp | LTP: Rs 2,920 | Target: Rs 3,870 | Upside: 32 percent 
Bajaj Auto | LTP: Rs 4,175 | Target: Rs 4,340 | Upside: 4 percent | The company is witnessing healthy demand in export markets and volumes are likely to remain elevated. Domestic demand is likely to recover ahead with the easing of lockdowns
Bajaj Auto | LTP: Rs 4,175 | Target: Rs 4,340 | Upside: 4 percent 
TVS Motor | LTP: Rs 612 | Target: Rs 730 | Upside: 19 percent | The uptrend in exports should continue, with 20%+ growth in FY22. Domestic demand is likely to recover ahead with the easing of lockdowns. We expect market share gains for the company in FY22 in both domestic and export segments.
TVS Motor | LTP: Rs 612 | Target: Rs 730 | Upside: 19 percent 
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Jul 5, 2021 11:32 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.