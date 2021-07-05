Emkay bullish on auto; picks 9 stocks with a 32% upside

Lockdowns and restrictions across the country amid the second wave of the pandemic brought consumer discretionary sectors to their knees. However, the auto sector proved to be an anomaly, with automakers reporting volumes ahead of estimates for the month of June. Broking house Emkay expect volumes to further improve in Q2 FY22 due to the easing of lockdowns and pent-up demand. It sees these 9 stocks as the biggest beneficiaries of the upturn