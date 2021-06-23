MARKET NEWS

East India Securities is bullish on these 8 stocks with up to 56% upside

Mayur Uniquoters, NOCIL, Hero MotoCorp, Nitin Spinners are among the top picks of East India Securities.

Rakesh Patil
June 23, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
Given we are almost through earning season, analysts are in sweet spot where they would get some breather before 1Q earning season kicks in, so no key economic events to watch from here on (except RIL AGM and expiry week). However, few things market would keep eye on are - monsoon coverage & sowing data and vaccination coverage rate given country moves to free vaccination by central government and 25 percent for private markets, said East India Securities. Broking house believes markets would remain largely rangebound, due to lack of any trigger. We do remain cognizant of the fact that there no negative risk (apart from rising inflation) for time being but also there could be blind spot, so taking some amount of cash would be recommended, it added.
Brokerage firm East India Securities expects the market to remain rangebound amid a lack of domestic and global cues. Apart from the rising inflation, it sees no negative risks for the market currently. And with the focus shifting to economic recovery, it has recommended eight buying ideas that could provide double-digit returns to investors.
Ashok Leyland | LTP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 143 | Upside: 21 percent
Hero MotoCorp | LTP: Rs 2,907 | Target: Rs 3,412 | Upside: 17 percent
Mayur Uniquoters | LTP: Rs 510 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 17 percent
Suprajit Engineering | LTP: Rs 287 | Target: Rs 320 | Upside: 11 percent
IG Petrochemicals | LTP: Rs 629 | Target: Rs 764 | Upside: 21 percent
NOCIL | LTP: Rs 214 | Target: Rs 239 | Upside: 11 percent
Kaveri Seed | LTP: Rs 732 | Target: Rs 1,109 | Upside: 51 percent
Nitin Spinners | LTP: Rs 121 | Target: Rs 189 | Upside: 56 percent
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:02 pm

