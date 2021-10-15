MARKET NEWS

Dussehra Picks | These 11 stocks surge over 300% in a year

About 165 stocks from BSE500 have at least doubled investors' wealth since last year's Dussehra, which was on October 25, 2020. Out of the 165 stocks, 11 have surged more than 300 percent during the same time period.

Ritesh Presswala
October 15, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
With a boost in demand during the onset of festival season in India, the economy is cheering. And so are the markets - the benchmark indices have been rallying for last six consecutive sessions touching fresh closing highs. Today being the 10th day is 'Dussehra' marking an end to the 9-day Navratri festival. Moneycontrol analysis showcases eight consistent performers from the BSE500 list that each gave at least 40 percent return in each of last 3 years from one Dussehra to another.
We at Moneycontrol also studied the data for the past year and found that about 165 stocks from BSE500 have at least doubled investors' wealth since last year's Dussehra, which was on October 25, 2020. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained about 49 percent during the same period. Out of the 165 stocks, 11 have surged more than 300 percent during the same time period. Interestingly, 9 out of these 11 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Total Gas Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 634 percent to Rs 1440.95 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 196.20 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
JSW Energy Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 527 percent to Rs 399.35 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 63.70 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Adani Transmission Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 475 percent to Rs 1683.35 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 292.60 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Balaji Amines Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 431 percent to Rs 4478.45 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 843.20 on October 23,2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 397 percent to Rs 1568.55 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 315.50 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Trident Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 394 percent to Rs 39.30 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 7.96 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
HFCL Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 347 percent to Rs 75.25 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 16.85 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 331 percent to Rs 1378.50 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 319.85 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 321 percent to Rs 2119.15 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 503.20 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 307 percent to Rs 793.65 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 194.95 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
Tata Power Company Ltd. | Since last year's Dussehra, the stock has gained 306 percent to Rs 224.15 as on October 13, 2021 from Rs 55.25 on October 23, 2020. For Moneycontrol SWOT analysis click here.
