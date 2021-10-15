Dussehra Picks | These 11 stocks surge over 300% in a year

With a boost in demand during the onset of festival season in India, the economy is cheering. And so are the markets - the benchmark indices have been rallying for last six consecutive sessions touching fresh closing highs. Today being the 10th day is 'Dussehra' marking an end to the 9-day Navratri festival. Moneycontrol analysis showcases eight consistent performers from the BSE500 list that each gave at least 40 percent return in each of last 3 years from one Dussehra to another.