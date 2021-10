Dussehra Picks | These 11 stocks surge over 300% in a year

We at Moneycontrol also studied the data for the past year and found that about 165 stocks from BSE500 have at least doubled investors' wealth since last year's Dussehra , which was on October 25, 2020. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained about 49 percent during the same period. Out of the 165 stocks, 11 have surged more than 300 percent during the same time period. Interestingly, 9 out of these 11 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis. (Data Source: ACE Equity)