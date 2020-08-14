Double delight: These 5 PSU stocks are up over 50% since March 23; FIIs increase holding in June quarter

As many as 51 PSUs have seen more than 50 percent rise in their stocks but Foreign Institutional Investors increased their holding in only five of these companies. Moneycontrol News A Moneycontrol analysis of the performance of public sector undertakings (PSU) after the market tanked on March 23 found that the stock of 51 of the companies surged over 50 percent. When we filtered the list and considered only those PSUs in which Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased their holding in the June quarter, only 5 stocks made the cut. (Data Source: ACE Equity. Hindustan Aeronautics share price rose 158 percent to Rs 1300.75 on August 13 as compared to Rs 504.90 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.01 percent while in the March quarter there was none. National Fertilizers share price has surged 119 percent to Rs 36.85 on August 13 compared to Rs 16.8 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.04 percent as against 0.01 percent in the previous quarter. MOIL share price has moved up 64 percent to Rs 148.90 on August 13 compared to Rs 90.55 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 3.09 percent as against 2.92 percent in the March quarter. SBI Life Insurance Company share price has gained 61 percent to Rs 861.80 on August 13 against Rs 535.85 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 26.15 percent up from 25.87 percent in the March quarter. Central Bank Of India share price gained risen 55 percent to Rs 17.90 on August 13 as compared to Rs 11.55 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.21 percent as against 0.20 percent in the March quarter. First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:28 pm