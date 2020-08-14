172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|double-delight-these-5-psu-stocks-are-up-over-50-since-march-23-fiis-increase-holding-in-june-quarter-5703291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Double delight: These 5 PSU stocks are up over 50% since March 23; FIIs increase holding in June quarter

As many as 51 PSUs have seen more than 50 percent rise in their stocks but Foreign Institutional Investors increased their holding in only five of these companies.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol analysis of public sector undertaking (PSU) companies. There are 51 PSU stocks that have surged over 50 percent since March 23 low. We further filter the list and considered only stocks where Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have increased their holding in the June quarter compared to its preceding quarter. Only 5 stocks made the cut. Here is the list (Data Source: ACE Equity.

A Moneycontrol analysis of the performance of public sector undertakings (PSU) after the market tanked on March 23 found that the stock of 51 of the companies surged over 50 percent. When we filtered the list and considered only those PSUs in which Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increased their holding in the June quarter, only 5 stocks made the cut. (Data Source: ACE Equity.

Representative image: HAL Hawk-i

Hindustan Aeronautics share price rose 158 percent to Rs  1300.75 on August 13 as compared to Rs 504.90 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.01 percent while in the March quarter there was none.

File image

National Fertilizers share price has surged 119 percent to Rs 36.85 on August 13 compared to Rs 16.8 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.04 percent as against 0.01 percent in the previous quarter.

MOIL  share price has risen 64 percent to Rs 148.90 on August 13, as compared to Rs 90.55 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 3.09 percent as against 2.92 percent in the March quarter.

MOIL  share price has moved up 64 percent to Rs 148.90 on August 13 compared to Rs 90.55 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 3.09 percent as against 2.92 percent in the March quarter.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price has risen 61 percent to Rs 861.80 on August 13, as compared to Rs 535.85 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 26.15 percent as against 25.87 percent in the March quarter.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price has gained 61 percent to Rs 861.80 on August 13 against Rs 535.85 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 26.15 percent up from 25.87 percent in the March quarter.

Central Bank Of India share price has risen 55 percent to Rs 17.90 on August 13, as compared to Rs 11.55 on March 23, 2020. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.21 percent as against 0.20 percent in the March quarter.

Central Bank Of India share price gained risen 55 percent to Rs 17.90 on August 13 as compared to Rs 11.55 on March 23. FIIs holding in the June quarter was 0.21 percent as against 0.20 percent in the March quarter.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.