Diwali gems: William O Neil picks these 7 stocks for Samvat 2077

Balkrishna Industries | Buy Range: Rs 1,514 – 1,590 | The company is steadily gaining market share in the industry through lower-priced products compared with peers. It currently has less than 5% market share and targets 10%. Its products meet the international standards, yet they are priced 10-15% lower compared with other major players. Replacement demand from agriculture has been robust this year, driven by domestic as well as key export markets. Sales in the US were impacted by the China-US trade war but broking house expects new opportunities and demand recovery as the US has put additional duty on tire imports from China.