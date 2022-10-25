Diwali 2022 | These 10 stocks likely to give 14-27% return in Samvat 2079

Rakesh Patil

The Nifty index has been outperforming the Global market as Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down by 16% on YTD compared to 1.5% gains in the Nifty index on YTD basis. The Indian market is holding well and any major decline led by global volatility is being bought with outperformance nature. Last Diwali (November 4, 2021) the Nifty was trading near 17,900 and we are slightly down as of now but good part is that in the last few months, the Nifty corrected towards 15,200 zones and that was bought smartly in spite of nervousness by the FIIs in the Indian market. We have seen negative reaction due to geopolitical concerns, depreciating rupee and a rising Dollar Index. Flow from SIP and DIIs continued the Bullish charm to take the index back to previous Diwali levels. "Technically, the Nifty is at the verge of a breakout from a bigger Pole and Flag pattern on a monthly scale, which started its structure from October 2021," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.| CMP: Rs 78.5 | Buying Range: Rs 78.5-76.5 | Stoploss: Rs 70 | Target: Rs 100 | Upside: 27 percent| CMP: Rs 818 | Buying Range: Rs 818-800 | Stoploss: Rs 750 | Target: Rs 1000 | Upside: 22 percent| CMP: Rs 333 | Buying Range: Rs 333-322 | Stoploss: Rs 300 | Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 17 percent| CMP: Rs 2823 | Buying Range: Rs 2820-2780 | Stoploss: Rs 2640 | Target: Rs 3500 | Upside: 24 percent| CMP: Rs 782 | Buying Range: Rs 780-760 | Stoploss: Rs 700 | Target: Rs 900 | Upside: 15 percent| CMP: Rs 515 | Buying Range: Rs 515-490 | Stoploss: Rs 475 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 17 percent| CMP: Rs 2265 | Buying Range: Rs 2265-2230 | Stoploss: Rs 2050 | Target: Rs 2700 | Upside: 19 percent| CMP: Rs 1178 | Buying Range: Rs 1178-1150 | Stoploss: Rs 1080 | Target: Rs 1400 | Upside: 19 percent| CMP: Rs 2465 | Buying Range: Rs 2465-2420 | Stoploss: Rs 2270 | Target: Rs 2800 | Upside: 14 percent| CMP: Rs 1414 | Buying Range: Rs 1414-1385 | Stoploss: Rs 1300 | Target: Rs 1650 | Upside: 17 percent