Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079

Rakesh Patil
Oct 20, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Aarti Industries, Ami Organic, Bajaj Finance, Devyani International, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Mindtree, Ultratech Cement and Zydus LifeScience are among the top 10 picks by KRChoksey for Samvat 2079.

Market witnessed extreme volatility in Samvat 2078 amid many global and domestic factors at play such as rising interest rates with hawkish stance by global central banks, fear of a possible recession and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, Indian market has outperformed other global and emerging markets, with a gain of a percent so far this Samvat. Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 788 | Target Price: Rs 1,094 | Return: 39 percent Ami Organic | CMP: Rs 918 | Target Price: Rs 1,229 | Return: 34 percent Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,364 | Target Price: Rs 8,630 | Return: 17 percent
Devyani International | CMP: Rs 190 | Target Price: Rs 230 | Return: 21 percent Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,588 | Target Price: Rs 3,043 | Return: 18 percent ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 887 | Target Price: Rs 1,055 | Return: 19 percent
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,490 | Target Price: Rs 1,805 | Return: 21 percent
Mindtree | CMP: Rs 3,398 | Target Price: Rs 3,800 | Return: 12 percent Ultratech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,272 | Target Price: Rs 7,574 | Return: 21 percent Zydus LifeScience | CMP: Rs 419 | Target Price: Rs 506 | Return: 20.7 percent
first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:03 am
