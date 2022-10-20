Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079

Devyani International | CMP: Rs 190 | Target Price: Rs 230 | Return: 21 percent Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,588 | Target Price: Rs 3,043 | Return: 18 percent ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 887 | Target Price: Rs 1,055 | Return: 19 percent

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,490 | Target Price: Rs 1,805 | Return: 21 percent Mindtree | CMP: Rs 3,398 | Target Price: Rs 3,800 | Return: 12 percent Ultratech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,272 | Target Price: Rs 7,574 | Return: 21 percent Zydus LifeScience | CMP: Rs 419 | Target Price: Rs 506 | Return: 20.7 percent Rakesh Patil

Market witnessed extreme volatility in Samvat 2078 amid many global and domestic factors at play such as rising interest rates with hawkish stance by global central banks, fear of a possible recession and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, Indian market has outperformed other global and emerging markets, with a gain of a percent so far this Samvat.Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 788 | Target Price: Rs 1,094 | Return: 39 percentAmi Organic | CMP: Rs 918 | Target Price: Rs 1,229 | Return: 34 percentBajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,364 | Target Price: Rs 8,630 | Return: 17 percent