Diwali 2022 | IDBI Capital bets on these 7 stocks for 18-34% return

Here are the top seven picks by IDBI Capital for this Diwali for an upside between 18-34 percent.
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell 2-3 percent since Muhurat trading 2021 till date amid weak global cues interest rate hikes by central banks around the world to tame the rising inflation. Here are the top seven Muhurat picks for Diwali 2022 by IDBI Capital:
Avenue Supermarts
| CMP: Rs 4,337 | Target: Rs 5,148 | Upside: 19 percent
Blue Dart Express
| CMP: Rs 8,986 | Target: Rs 11,500 | Upside: 28 percent
City Union Bank
| CMP: Rs 186 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 18 percent
Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 604 | Target: Rs 767 | Upside: 27 percent
Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 344 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 34 percent
Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 304 | Target: Rs 381 | Upside: 25 percent
Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 218 | Target: Rs 260 | Upside: 19 percent