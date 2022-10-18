Diwali 2022 | IDBI Capital bets on these 7 stocks for 18-34% return

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 604 | Target: Rs 767 | Upside: 27 percent

Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 344 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 34 percent

Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 304 | Target: Rs 381 | Upside: 25 percent Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 218 | Target: Rs 260 | Upside: 19 percent Rakesh Patil

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell 2-3 percent since Muhurat trading 2021 till date amid weak global cues interest rate hikes by central banks around the world to tame the rising inflation. Here are the top seven Muhurat picks for Diwali 2022 by IDBI Capital:| CMP: Rs 4,337 | Target: Rs 5,148 | Upside: 19 percent| CMP: Rs 8,986 | Target: Rs 11,500 | Upside: 28 percent| CMP: Rs 186 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 18 percent