Diwali 2022 | IDBI Capital bets on these 7 stocks for 18-34% return

Rakesh Patil
Oct 18, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Here are the top seven picks by IDBI Capital for this Diwali for an upside between 18-34 percent.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell 2-3 percent since Muhurat trading 2021 till date amid weak global cues interest rate hikes by central banks around the world to tame the rising inflation. Here are the top seven Muhurat picks for Diwali 2022 by IDBI Capital: Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,337 | Target: Rs 5,148 | Upside: 19 percent Blue Dart Express | CMP: Rs 8,986 | Target: Rs 11,500 | Upside: 28 percent City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 186 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 18 percent
Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 604 | Target: Rs 767 | Upside: 27 percent
Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 344 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 34 percent
Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 304 | Target: Rs 381 | Upside: 25 percent Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 218 | Target: Rs 260 | Upside: 19 percent
