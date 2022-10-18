English
    Diwali 2022 | IDBI Capital bets on these 7 stocks for 18-34% return

    Here are the top seven picks by IDBI Capital for this Diwali for an upside between 18-34 percent.

    October 18, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell 2-3 percent since Muhurat trading 2021 till date amid weak global cues interest rate hikes by central banks around the world to tame the rising inflation. Here are the top seven Muhurat picks for Diwali 2022 by IDBI Capital:
    Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)
    Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,337 | Target: Rs 5,148 | Upside: 19 percent
    Blue Dart Express | CMP: Rs 8,986 | Target: Rs 11,500 | Upside: 28 percent
    City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 186 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 18 percent
    Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 604 | Target: Rs 767 | Upside: 27 percent
    Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 344 | Target: Rs 460 | Upside: 34 percent
    Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 304 | Target: Rs 381 | Upside: 25 percent
    Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 218 | Target: Rs 260 | Upside: 19 percent
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:04 am
