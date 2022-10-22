Diwali 2022: HCL Tech, BoB, Praj Industries, SRF among top Muhurat picks of Way2wealth

Rakesh Patil

Since last Diwali, the Indian market has outperformed other global and emerging markets by a notable margin, thanks to the country’s robust economic outlook despite multiple headwinds such as volatile macroeconomic developments, faster regime changes, and volatile FII flows. India has relatively outperformed global peers in terms of all economic parameters. "Going ahead, we believe Corporate India will likely deliver earnings growth in excess of 15% over the next two years given the current economic milieu and provide a plethora of investing opportunities in Indian markets. We believe the relative outperformance of the Indian market will likely sustain in Samvat 2079 as well and would be led by favourable macroeconomic factors," said Way2wealth.Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail | CMP: Rs 335.90 | Buying Range: Rs 280 – 265 | Target: Rs 380 | Stoploss: Rs 220Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 140.65 | Buying Range: Rs 120 – 115 | Target: Rs 162 | Stoploss: Rs 98Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 891.95 | Buying Range: Rs 818 – 790 | Target: Rs 984/1045 | Stoploss: Rs 660CMS Info Systems | CMP: Rs 296.55 | Buying Range: Rs 280 – 260 | Target: Rs 350 | Stoploss: Rs 245Devyani International | CMP: Rs 187.85 | Buying Range: Rs 176 – 165 | Target: Rs 235 | Stoploss: Rs 140HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1009.60 | Buying Range: Rs 962 – 940 | Target: Rs 1140 | Stoploss: Rs 870IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 56.40 | Buying Range: Rs 52 – 49 | Target: Rs 65 | Stoploss: Rs 43.80Praj Industries | CMP: Rs 438.65 | Buying Range: Rs 400 – 375 | Target: Rs 584 | Stoploss: Rs 285Redington (India) | CMP: Rs 138.75 | Buying Range: Rs 126 – 120 | Target: Rs 162/180 | Stoploss: Rs 100SRF | CMP: Rs 2564.20 | Buying Range: Rs 2300 – 2200 | Target: Rs 3060 | Stoploss: Rs 1950Zydus Wellness | CMP: Rs 1728.30 | Buying Range: Rs 1660 - 1640 | Target: Rs 2086 | Stoploss: Rs 1480