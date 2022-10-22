English
    Diwali 2022: HCL Tech, BoB, Praj Industries, SRF among top Muhurat picks of Way2wealth

    Aditya Birla Fashion, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Dynamics, CMS Info Systems, Devyani International, HCL Tech, IDFC First Bank, Praj Industries, Redington, SRF, Zydus Wellness top stocks for this Diwali by Way2Wealth.

    Rakesh Patil
    October 22, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Since last Diwali, the Indian market has outperformed other global and emerging markets by a notable margin, thanks to the country’s robust economic outlook despite multiple headwinds such as volatile macroeconomic developments, faster regime changes, and volatile FII flows. India has relatively outperformed global peers in terms of all economic parameters. "Going ahead, we believe Corporate India will likely deliver earnings growth in excess of 15% over the next two years given the current economic milieu and provide a plethora of investing opportunities in Indian markets. We believe the relative outperformance of the Indian market will likely sustain in Samvat 2079 as well and would be led by favourable macroeconomic factors," said Way2wealth.
    Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail | CMP: Rs 335.90 | Buying Range: Rs 280 – 265 | Target: Rs 380 | Stoploss: Rs 220
    Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 140.65 | Buying Range: Rs 120 – 115 | Target: Rs 162 | Stoploss: Rs 98
    Bharat Dynamics: LIC reduces stake in Bharat Dynamics by 2%. Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2% equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company declined to 4.4%, down from 6.4% earlier.
    Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 891.95 | Buying Range: Rs 818 – 790 | Target: Rs 984/1045 | Stoploss: Rs 660
    CMS Info Systems | The company clocked strong profit at Rs 60.24 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 40.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 403.65 crore from Rs 332.53 crore YoY.
    CMS Info Systems | CMP: Rs 296.55 | Buying Range: Rs 280 – 260 | Target: Rs 350 | Stoploss: Rs 245
    Devyani International | CMP: Rs 187.85 | Buying Range: Rs 176 – 165 | Target: Rs 235 | Stoploss: Rs 140
    HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1009.60 | Buying Range: Rs 962 – 940 | Target: Rs 1140 | Stoploss: Rs 870
    IDFC First Bank offers Annual rate of interest of 6.75%.
    IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 56.40 | Buying Range: Rs 52 – 49 | Target: Rs 65 | Stoploss: Rs 43.80
    Praj Industries | The company recorded higher profit at Rs 37.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 28.16 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 585.64 crore from Rs 347.78 crore YoY.
    Praj Industries | CMP: Rs 438.65 | Buying Range: Rs 400 – 375 | Target: Rs 584 | Stoploss: Rs 285
    Redington (India) | CMP: Rs 138.75 | Buying Range: Rs 126 – 120 | Target: Rs 162/180 | Stoploss: Rs 100
    SRF | CMP: Rs 2564.20 | Buying Range: Rs 2300 – 2200 | Target: Rs 3060 | Stoploss: Rs 1950
    Suven Life Sciences: Suven Life Sciences to open its rights issue on October 31. The company said the board of directors has decided to open its rights issue on October 31 and the closing date will be November 10. The company is planning to raise Rs 399.80 crore via rights issue and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 55 per share.
    Zydus Wellness | CMP: Rs 1728.30 | Buying Range: Rs 1660 - 1640 | Target: Rs 2086 | Stoploss: Rs 1480
