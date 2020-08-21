Despite a 50% rise in 2020, these 9 stocks are still trading below their 5-yr average P/E multiple

The price-to-earnings (P/E) measures the current price of a share relative to its earning per share Moneycontrol News Here are nine stocks that have returned over 50 percent year-to-date (YTD) in 2020 but are still trading below their five-year average P/E multiple. The price-to-earnings (P/E) measures the current price of a share relative to its earning per share. We have only considered stocks that have a market capitalisation of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Astec Lifesciences | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 137 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 32.57 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 43.29 multiple. Shilpa Medicare | On a YTD basis, the share price has risen 113 percent It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 21.56 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 30.26 multiple. IRB Infrastructure Developers | On a YTD basis, the share price has moved up 76 percent. Its trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 6.40 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 8.30 multiple. Ipca Laboratories | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 76 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 27.31 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 42.07 multiple. Deepak Nitrite | On a YTD basis, the share price has surged 65 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 14.50 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 20.70 multiple. Strides Pharma Science | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 59 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 37.94 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 43.12 multiple. Nucleus Software Exports | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 59 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 12.07 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 13.78 multiple. Astra Microwave Products | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 53 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 24.90 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 28.28 multiple. Polyplex Corporation | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 52 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 6.56 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 9.27 multiple. First Published on Aug 21, 2020 11:00 am