Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite a 50% rise in 2020, these 9 stocks are still trading below their 5-yr average P/E multiple

The price-to-earnings (P/E) measures the current price of a share relative to its earning per share

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol analyses stocks that have given over 50 percent price return in the year 2020 so far and still trading below their five-year average P/E multiple. The price-to-earnings (P/E), which measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. To filter the list we considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Here are nine stocks that have returned over 50 percent year-to-date (YTD) in 2020 but are still trading below their five-year average P/E multiple. The price-to-earnings (P/E) measures the current price of a share relative to its earning per share. We have only considered stocks that have a market capitalisation of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Astec Lifesciences | In 2020 so far, the share price has gained 137 percent to Rs 1078.30. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 32.57 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 43.29 multiple.

Shilpa Medicare  | On a YTD basis, the share price has risen 113 percent It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 21.56 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 30.26 multiple.

IRB Infrastructure Developers  | On a YTD basis, the share price has moved up 76 percent. Its trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 6.40 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 8.30 multiple.

Ipca Laboratories  | In 2020 so far, the share price has gained 76 percent to Rs 1994.50. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 27.31 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 42.07 multiple.

Deepak Nitrite  | In 2020 so far, the share price has surged 65 percent to Rs 614.70. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 14.50 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 20.70 multiple.

Strides Pharma Science  | In 2020 so far, the share price has gained 59 percent to Rs 576.90. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 37.94 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 43.12 multiple.

Nucleus Software Exports  | In 2020 so far, the share price has gained 59 percent to Rs 452.00. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 12.07 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 13.78 multiple.

Astra Microwave Products  | In 2020 so far, the share price has gained 53 percent to Rs 126.60. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 24.90 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 28.28 multiple.

Polyplex Corporation  | On a YTD basis, the share price has gained 52 percent. It's trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E was 6.56 multiple while 5-year average P/E was 9.27 multiple.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

