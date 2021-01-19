MARKET NEWS

Consistent Losers: These 11 stocks from BSE 100 list fall 4-13% in just 5 days

Interestingly most of these stocks have rebounded in today's trade

Ritesh Presswala
January 19, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
The market has been in an uptrend lately, barring the last two days when the benchmark index Sensex fell 2 percent. But there are 11 stocks in the BSE 100 that saw declines consistently over the last 5 days. falling about 4-13 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity).  Interestingly most of these stocks have rebounded in today's trade (January 19, 2021).
Bandhan Bank | In the last 5 days, the stock has fallen 13 percent to Rs 356 as on January 18 from Rs  408.65 as on January 11.
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Info Edge (India) | The stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 4890.35 as on January 18 from Rs  5476.90 as on January 11.
Asian Paints | The stock has fallen 9 percent to Rs 2589.05 as on January 18 from Rs  2849.20 as on January 11.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Tata Consumer Products | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 584.15 as on January 18 from Rs  628.95 as on January 11.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd. | The stock has fallen -7 percent to Rs 8354.40 as on January 18 from Rs  8994.10 as on January 11.
Cipla | The stock has fallen-6 percent to Rs 801.30 as on January 18 from Rs  856.55 as on January 11.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 1542.20 as on January 18 from Rs  1640.15 as on January 11.
Pidilite Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 1723.95 as on January 18 from Rs  1831.20 as on January 11.
PI Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 2201.85 as on January 18 from Rs  2330.60 as on January 11.
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd. | The stock has fallen -4 percent to Rs 693.60 as on January 18 from Rs  725.10 as on January 11.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jan 19, 2021 12:50 pm

