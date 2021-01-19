Consistent Losers: These 11 stocks from BSE 100 list fall 4-13% in just 5 days

The market has been in an uptrend lately, barring the last two days when the benchmark index Sensex fell 2 percent. But there are 11 stocks in the BSE 100 that saw declines consistently over the last 5 days. falling about 4-13 percent (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly most of these stocks have rebounded in today's trade (January 19, 2021).

Bandhan Bank | The stock has fallen 13 percent to Rs 356 as on January 18 from Rs 408.65 as on January 11

Info Edge (India) | The stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 4890.35 as on January 18 from Rs 5476.90 as on January 11.

Asian Paints | The stock has fallen 9 percent to Rs 2589.05 as on January 18 from Rs 2849.20 as on January 11.

Motherson Sumi Systems | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 156.95 as on January 18 from Rs 169.40 as on January 11.

Tata Consumer Products | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 584.15 as on January 18 from Rs 628.95 as on January 11.

Bajaj Finserv | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 8354.40 as on January 18 from Rs 8994.10 as on January 11.

Cipla | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 801.30 as on January 18 from Rs 856.55 as on January 11.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 1542.20 as on January 18 from Rs 1640.15 as on January 11.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 1723.95 as on January 18 from Rs 1831.20 as on January 11.

PI Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 2201.85 as on January 18 from Rs 2330.60 as on January 11.