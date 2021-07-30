Colgate-Palmolive Q1 net profit jumps 17.7%, here is what brokerages have to say about the stock

Colgate-Palmolive posted a 17.7 percent jump in its Q1 net profit to Rs 233.2 crore against Rs 198.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,165 crore versus Rs 1,040 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15.2 percent at Rs 355 crore against Rs 308.4 crore and the margin was up at 30.5 percent versus 29.6 percent, YoY.