Colgate-Palmolive Q1 net profit jumps 17.7%, here is what brokerages have to say about the stock

Colgate-Palmolive's revenue was up 12 percent in the June FY22 quarter at Rs 1,165 crore from Rs 1,040 crore in the year-ago period

Rakesh Patil
July 30, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
Colgate Palmolive has posted 17.7 percent jump in its Q1 net profit to Rs 233.2 crore against Rs 198.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,165 crore versus Rs 1,040 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15.2 percent at Rs 355 crore against Rs 308.4 crore and margin was up at 30.5 percent versus 29.6 percent, YoY.
JPMorgan | Rating: Downgrade to neutral | Target: Rs 1,850
Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,950
Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,770
ICICI Direct | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,000
YES Securities | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 1,892
Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,846
Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target Rs 1,880
